Ruthless Manchester City destroy Hull to move to second in EPL

Manchester City wore down last-placed Hull to win 3-0 in the English Premier League, thanks to late goals by Yaya Toure and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho as well as an own-goal to Curtis Davies.

City trail leaders Chelsea by seven points after a 3-0 demolition of Hull City at the KC Stadium.
Toure converted a penalty kick in the 72nd minute after Raheem Sterling was tripped by Andrew Robertson as the England winger drove into the area.

Up until that point, City lacked inspiration going forward as Hull defended valiantly and in numbers, but more spaces opened up to allow the visitors a second goal.

Kevin De Bruyne laid in David Silva, whose pinpoint cross was tapped home by Iheanacho at the far post in the 78th.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Sterling weaved his way into the area and sent in a cross that was deflected into his own net by Curtis Davies

A third straight win continued City's recovery after a sticky period of results for coach Pep Guardiola, lifting the team into second place ahead of Liverpool. Liverpool play their game in hand against Stoke tomorrow

City are seven points behind Chelsea after 18 rounds of the 38-game season.

Toure has scored all 10 of his penalties for City and has three goals since returning to the team after being ostracized by Guardiola early in the season.

The former Ivory Coast midfielder could have a key part to play in City's title challenge this season now that fellow midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with damaged knee ligaments.

Hull will rue Robertson's moment of madness in bringing down Sterling as the bottom side was looking compact in defence and giving up few chances.

Only De Bruyne, with a low shot against the post, had come close to breaking the deadlock before Toure's penalty.

