Russian doping reaches football as minister is accused of cover up

Emails released by the World Anti-Doping Agency showed there were five suspicious samples in the Russian men's under-17 and under-21 national teams in 2013 and 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, as Vitaly Mutko, deputy premiership in charge of sport, tourism and youth policies, right, walks out during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Players from Russia's under-21 national soccer team had suspicious drug-test samples covered up, emails released by a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation show. Another case in the Russian league was allegedly covered up by then-Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is also in charge of the country's World Cup preparations. (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP) Source: Associated Press

Then-Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko, who sits on FIFA's ruling council, has also been accused of covering up a positive result in the Russian league.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says any "necessary actions and sanctions" will be taken after investigators alleged that Russian football players had suspicious drug-test samples covered up.

Infantino says "if anything has happened with regards to doping cases in football which were covered up and which now are unveiled, then both FIFA as well as UEFA, depending on what the competence is for these particular cases, will be dealing with them and we will take the necessary actions and sanctions."