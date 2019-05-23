Roy Krishna says future with Phoenix will be revealed 'in three weeks'

Phoenix striker Roy Krishna has given a timeline on when his football future will be known after cleaning up at the Wellington club's end-of-season awards dinner last night.

Krishna, who the Johnny Warren Medal Johnny Warren Medal for his superb A-League season, took home three prizes at last night's awards.

The 31-year-old won the Player of the Year, Players' Player of the Year and the club's 'Golden Boot' award for scoring 18 goals this season.

Krishna wouldn't reveal what his future looks like with the club but did give a timeline on when the news will come out.

"It's coming close," he told 1 NEWS on a decision.

"In three weeks time, it's going to be out."