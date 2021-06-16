Ronaldo snubs Coke at news conference, encourages people to drink water instead

Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at an Euro Championships press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead.



The 36-year-old moved the bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before their Group F clash against Hungary.



He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: 'Agua!'



In a statement Coca-Cola said “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” and everyone has different “tastes and needs”.

“Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences.”