Ronaldo snubs Coke at news conference, encourages people to drink water instead

Source:  1 NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo does not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks after the Portugal captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him at an Euro Championships press conference, encouraging people to drink water instead.

The famously health and fitness conscious star wasn’t happy even being loosely associated with the sponsor’s product, swapping it for water instead. Source: Reuters

The 36-year-old moved the bottles aside as he sat down to speak to the media before their Group F clash against Hungary.

He followed it by holding a bottle of water before shouting in Portuguese: 'Agua!'

In a statement Coca-Cola said “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences” and everyone has different “tastes and needs”.

“Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences.”

Ronaldo, who is famously dedicated to his health and fitness, scored twice in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary. 

