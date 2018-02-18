Romelu Lukaku's double sees United past Huddersfield as Southampton, Brighton also reach FA Cup quarters

Misfortune comes in threes, so the saying goes, and West Bromwich Albion knows it well.

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring. Source: Associated Press

Capping a miserable week, West Brom was dumped from the FA Cup by Southampton, a 2-1 winner in the fifth round this morning.

The latest defeat for the English Premier League's bottom club came after four West Brom players faced a Spanish judge following the alleged theft of a taxi during a training camp in Barcelona.

Also, the club terminated the contracts of chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman on Tuesday.

Manchester United beat Huddersfield 2-0, Sheffield Wednesday held Swansea to 0-0, and Brighton downed fourth-tier Coventry 3-1.

Wesley Hoedt was unmarked when he gave Southampton an 11th-minute lead, and Dusan Tadic made it 2-0 with a clever chip over West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster early in the second half.

Salomon Rondon pulled a goal back with a spectacular first-time volley with half an hour left but it wasn't enough to save West Brom.

Manager Alan Pardew gave the captaincy to Gareth McAuley after regular skipper Jonny Evans was one of the four involved in the Barcelona incident, along with Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill.

"I felt I needed to make a little bit of a statement," Pardew said. "I was furious with what happened but at the same time I've got to stay faithful to the players and give them a chance to remedy the situation.

"Gareth Barry was OK today but I thought Jonny was very good in the circumstances. We've had this one crazy evening and it doesn't reflect the work and the professionalism we do as a staff and as players."

Lukaku double

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku led United past Huddersfield.

Juan Mata sent Lukaku sprinting clear of the home defense to open the scoring in the third minute and the Belgium striker put the result beyond doubt with a replica goal in the 55th.

There was more VAR (video assistant referee) controversy late in the first half when Mata had a goal disallowed for the most marginal of offside decisions. It took the officials several minutes to rule the goal out, with Mata deemed to have his knee beyond the last Huddersfield defender.

United was without France midfielder Paul Pogba because of illness.

Brighton through

The last time Brighton was in the top division, it reached the FA Cup final in 1983 losing to Manchester United. Chris Hughton's team joined Man United and Southampton in the last eight with a 3-1 win against fourth-tier Coventry.

Jurgen Locadia, a club record 14 million pounds ($19.6m) signing from PSV Eindhoven in the mid-season transfer window, scored on his debut.

Connor Goldson added a second goal in the first half, and Leonardo Ulloa headed the third in the second half.