Riyad Mahrez returns to haunt Leicester as Manchester City keep slim Premier League hopes alive

If any team has a chance of stopping Liverpool marching to a first English league title in 30 years, it looks to be Manchester City rather than Leicester.

City underlined their champion qualities by coming from a goal behind to beat Leicester 3-1 in a match between the teams who are closest to runaway leader Liverpool in the standings.

Second-place Leicester stayed 10 points behind Liverpool, who weren't in Premier League action this weekend because of their involvement in the Club World Cup in Qatar, and are now only one point ahead of City.

On this evidence, it’s City which has the quality to pounce if Liverpool does slip up.

The defending champions conceded against the run of play - Jamie Vardy scoring, almost inevitably, a goal on the counterattack - but played some breathtaking football to hand Leicester its first league defeat in 10 games dating to Oct. 5.

Riyad Mahrez, who was a constant danger to his former club, equalized before goals by Ilkay Gundogan - from the penalty spot - and Gabriel Jesus.

Doubts about City’s stomach for a fight after four losses in the first 16 games of its title defense have disappeared after scoring three goals in wins over Arsenal and now Leicester over the past week.