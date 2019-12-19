Riot police clash with protestors outside Barcelona v Real Madrid match

Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a 0-0 draw for the first time in 17 years today in a politically supercharged “clásico” match played amid a large separatist protest that turned violent outside Camp Nou stadium.

The game inside the stadium was completed without any major incidents — either on the field or in the stands. But in the streets outside, a detachment of riot police clashed with protesters soon after the start, and plastic trash cans were set on fire.The smell of smoke from the streets outside reached the stands in the final minutes of the match.

The draw left both teams locked on points atop the Spanish league with Barcelona in front on goal difference. It was the first scoreless match between the fierce rivals since November 2002.

Despite concerns by police that the protesters could also try to delay or interrupt the match, both teams arrived safely and on time to the stadium escorted by a heavy police detail. Fears of a pitch invasion by protesters in the stands also proved unfounded.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he was pleased with both the performance and the fact that the game went ahead despite the abnormal circumstances.

“Everything went well for Barca and for Real Madrid, and for football,” Zidane said. “So we canall be happy.”

Play was held up around a minute shortly after halftime when some spectators threw dozens of inflatable beach balls on the side of the pitch while shouting “independence.” Stewards quickly cleared them away.

The public speaker also asked the around 100,000 spectators at Europe's biggest stadium to not use exits at one end of the stadium, apparently for security reasons.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said his team was not affected by the protest since there is always an intense atmosphere surrounding games against Madrid.

“With the tension that the game had already, I saw there were a few yellow balls, but not many. We tried to treat it as normally as possible. People protested, but nothing more,” Valverde said. “As a social event, I don’t have an opinion. As a sporting event, we drew.”