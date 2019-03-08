TODAY |

Rennes midfielder fires home absolute rocket as Arsenal humbled in Europa League

Associated Press
Rennes rallied from an early deficit to beat 10-man Arsenal 3-1 in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 this morning, a result that spoiled goalkeeper Petr Cech's return to the French city where he spent two seasons.

Arsenal took the lead through Alex Iwobi after just four minutes but the game turned when Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off late in the first half and Rennes equalized from the resulting free kick.

The 36-year-old Cech, who is retiring at the end of this season, made some great saves against the attack-minded home side but couldn't do anything to prevent Rennes from building a massive advantage ahead of next week's return leg at the Emirates.

Rennes was the first foreign club for Cech, who moved there from Sparta Prague in 2002 before joining Chelsea in the Premier League two years later.

Emery made four changes to the starting lineup from Saturday's 1-1 draw in a derby with Tottenham. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took the place of suspended striker Alexandre Lacazette to start alongside playmaker Mesut Ozil, midfielder Lucas Torreira and Cech.

It all started well for Arsenal.

Just four minutes into the game, Iwobi danced around his marker on the left side of the box before curling the ball inside the far post of goalkeeper Tomas Koubek with what looked like an attempted cross.

Arsenal was reduced to 10 men four minutes before halftime after Sokratis picked his second yellow card, and Rennes immediately made the most of the subsequent free kick. Benjamin Bourigeaud saw his attempt blocked by the defensive wall before unleashing an unstoppable drive on the rebound.

After Nacho Monreal's own goal in the 65th, Ismaila Sarr completed a dominant performance by Rennes, heading home from close range two minutes from time.

Benjamin Bourigeaud's initial free kick was blocked but there was no stopping his follow up shot in the 3-1 win. Source: SKY
