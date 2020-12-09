TODAY |

Remarkable scenes as Champions League stars leave pitch amid claims of racism by fourth official

Source:  Associated Press

The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir has been interrupted after players walked off the field after alleging a fourth official used a racial slur against an assistant coach.

The match between Istanbul Basaksehir and PSG was marred by the comments, which prompted both teams to eventually walk off. Source: SKY

Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by the match referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying that the fourth official had used a racial term against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official — Sebastian Coltescu of Romania — explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation.

Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu.

The score was 0-0 when the incident took place about 15 minutes into the match.

