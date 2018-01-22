 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Real Madrid unsure of recovery time for star Cristiano Ronaldo after bloody face injury required stitches

share

Source:

Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo's face cut could have been much worse, according to video released by his Real Madrid club.

That's one way to see if your mug is still alright.
Source: LaLigaTV

Ronaldo was sliced extremely close to his left eye by a defender's boot while he was scoring in the Spanish league yesterday.

The club confirmed he needed a few stitches, and released video of the incident.

Ronaldo was diving to head in the ball from near the penalty spot for his second goal in minutes. Deportivo La Coruna defender Fabian Schar tried to hit the ball and ended up striking Ronaldo's face with his right boot.

Doctors attended to him but they could not contain the blood, and Ronaldo had to leave the game even though there were about five minutes left and Madrid had already made all three substitutions.

As he left the field and blood was spilling down his face and neck, he asked for the doctor's cell phone to look at the injury. Using the phone camera as a mirror, Ronaldo checked the damage and was not happy with what he saw, shaking his head briefly.

While Madrid said the injury was not serious, it did not say if he was fit to play.

Madrid's next game is on Wednesday at home against Leganes in the second leg of the Copa del Rey. Madrid won the first match 1-0 using its second-stringers.

It remains unclear if Ronaldo will be available for the second leg.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.

Pair of flying Strikers outfielders combine for 'greatest catch you'll ever see' in big BBL win over Renegades

2
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 14: Joe Root and Moeen Ali of England celebrate as they hit the winning runs as Australian captain Steven Smith looks on during game one of the One Day International Series between Australia and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 14, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Joe Root withdraws from England's T20 squad for series against Black Caps to focus on upcoming IPL season

00:29
3
Along with partner Dominic Inglot, the Kiwi won his third round match in straight sets.

'We have good momentum' - Marcus Daniell confident ahead of tough Australian Open doubles quarter-final

05:20
4
Chiefs high performance sports dietitian Dane Baker says external influences such as social media are affecting young players.

Watch: 'They think it's about image rather than performance' - Research shows body image a growing issue for young rugby pros

05:41
5
Castle took over as CEO of Australian Rugby last week after a rocky 2017 for the governing body.

Newly-appointed CEO Raelene Castle certain she can turn Australian rugby around and make it 'come together'

Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

A person who was earlier trapped in flood waters in their car has now been freed.

00:33
Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.

01:08
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

The National Party leader says the Prime Minister's pregnancy is "fantastic".


01:56
The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

National's leader says recent controversies have been "just kind of bored people".

Woman charged with attempted murder over Christchurch stabbing appears in court

A man was critically injured in the incident.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 