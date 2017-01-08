 

Real Madrid to rest star Cristiano Ronaldo in Copa del Rey

Associated Press

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will not use Cristiano Ronaldo in the second leg against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey tomorrow.

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 07: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid competes for the ball with David Rodrguez Lombn (L) of Granada CF during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Granada CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 7, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid competes for the ball.

Source: Getty

Zidane will also rest Luka Modric when Madrid tries to defend a 3-0 win from the first leg. Madrid can advance to the quarterfinals even with a two-goal loss at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Ronaldo also didn't play against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. His first match of the year was on Saturday against Granada in the Spanish league, when he scored once in Madrid's 5-0 win.

Ronaldo was in Zurich on Tuesday to receive his fourth FIFA award for best player in the world.

Zidane said James Rodriguez, who scored twice in the first leg, will not travel because of a calf problem, but defender Sergio Ramos will be back after a long injury layoff.

Defender Pepe and striker Gareth Bale remain out, but forward Lucas Vazquez and defensive midfielder Mateo Kovacic will make the trip to southern Spain after recovering from injuries, as will Zidane's son, Enzo.

Madrid plays again in Seville on Sunday in the Spanish league, a tournament it leads ahead of Sevilla.

Madrid is trying to win the Copa del Rey title for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

