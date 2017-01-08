 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Real Madrid matches Barcelona's record of 39 unbeaten games

share

Source:

Associated Press

Real Madrid tied Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by crushing Granada 5-0 in La Liga today.

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 07: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid competes for the ball with David Rodrguez Lombn (L) of Granada CF during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Granada CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 7, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid competes for the ball.

Source: Getty

Francisco "Isco" Alarcon scored twice and Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Casemiro added on at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid was six points ahead of second-place Barcelona, which plays fifth-place Villarreal on Sunday.

Ronaldo, who was rested in Madrid's 3-0 first-leg win against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, scored with a close-range header off a cross by Marcelo.

Before the match, he was honored in a ceremony to mark the Ballon d'Or award he earned last month for world player of the year. Former Madrid players who won similar awards participated, including Luis Figo, Brazilian striker Ronaldo, and coach Zinedine Zidane.

"It was important to begin the year like this," Zidane said. "We have to keep this pace the rest of the year."

Madrid's last setback was a 2-0 loss at Wolfsburg in the quarterfinal first leg of the Champions League in April. Since then, it has won 30 games and drawn nine under Zidane, a run that included three titles.

Zidane, who has lost only twice since taking over Madrid a year ago, already matched the club record of 34 games without a defeat set in 1989 under coach Leo Beenhakker.

The Spanish unbeaten record set by Luis Enrique's Barcelona last season ended with a loss to Madrid at Camp Nou in April.

"It gives us great satisfaction to equal this record," Zidane said. "We have no limits and we will do everything possible to keep this going."

Madrid, which has won eight of its last nine league games, will have a chance to take the record outright in the second leg at Sevilla on Thursday.

Isco opened the scoring with a low shot from inside the area after a mistake by the Granada defense while trying to move the ball forward, and Benzema - in an offside position - added to the lead off the rebound of a shot by Luka Modric.

Benzema, who also was rested against Sevilla, has scored in seven consecutive games against Granada. He has a total of 10 goals in 11 matches against the team from southern Spain.

Ronaldo increased the lead after Marcelo cleared a defender in the left side before making a perfect cross into the area, and Isco netted again from close range after a low cross by Modric from the right flank for 4-0.

Casemiro scored the final goal nearly an hour in after a free kick by James Rodriguez, who entered in the second half after impressing against Sevilla midweek.

Madrid was still without injured defenders Sergio Ramos and Pepe, as well as forward Gareth Bale.

Granada remained second-to-last in the 20-team standings.

Third-place Sevilla played at sixth-placed Real Sociedad later Saturday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Rooney, 31, became Man United's joint leading scorer, scoring in the 8th minute for his side over Reading during their FA Cup match.

Manchester United thump Reading, Wayne Rooney ties record as club's top scorer

00:25
2
The Stars thumped the Melbourne Renegades, winning by 46-runs in their Big Bash derby overnight.

Kevin Pietersen fires as Stars smash Renegades in Big Bash

00:29
3
The Firebirds defeated the Central Stags by 14 runs at Pukekura Park to lift New Zealand’s domestic T20 title.

As it happened: Firebirds strangle Stags to claim Super Smash title

4
Ben Smith of New Zealand is tackled by Michael Hooper of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

European 'player drain' is nothing for NZ rugby to fear

5
1 NEWS

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ