Real Madrid fight back to avoid shock Champions League defeat to Belgian minnows

Real Madrid rallied from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 home draw against Club Brugge, avoiding a second consecutive loss in the Champions League.

Young Nigerian forward Emmanuel Bonaventure scored two first-half goals for the Belgian club but Madrid recovered with headers by Sergio Ramos in the 55th and Casemiro in the 85th.

Casemiro's header came from a free kick straight after Brugge went down to 10 men as captain Ruud Vormer was sent off for a second yellow card.

Madrid stayed last in Group A, two points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Brugge, who have never advanced to the knockout round, have two points, one more than Galatasaray.