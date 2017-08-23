 

Real Madrid deny world record $537m bid for Neymar

Source:

Associated Press

Real Madrid have denied a report that they have offered to buy Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer of 310 million euros ($NZ537 million).

PSG's Neymar applauds with supporters after the French League One soccer match between PSG and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

PSG's Neymar applauds with supporters after the French League One soccer match between PSG and Toulouse.

Source: Associated Press

Madrid says the report by Spanish public broadcaster TVE is "absolutely untrue," adding the team "made no offer of any kind to PSG or the player."

The statement was published hours after Neymar scored to help Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 and advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Paris Saint-Germain is under pressure from UEFA to raise cash from selling players. The French club needs to help comply with "Financial Fair Play" rules which monitor overspending on transfers and wages. PSG spent a record 222 million euros ($260 million) last year by buy Neymar from Barcelona.

UEFA warned the French champions three weeks ago they will "remain under close scrutiny" when they submit accounts for the financial year, which ended last Saturday.

