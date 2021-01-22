TODAY |

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said today.

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane. Source: Associated Press

The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

Assistant coach David Bettoni will coach Madrid at Alavés tomorrow.

“I spoke with (Zidane) this morning and he is fine," Bettoni said.

The club has not provided any other information on his health status.

Two weeks ago, Zidane tested negative for the virus after he had been in close contact with someone who was infected.

Football
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:05
Vettori delivers at the death for Team Cricket as tense Black Clash comes down to final over
2
Aussie cricketer says he'd rather travel as reserve for South Africa Test series than play Black Caps in T20s
3
Andy Murray 'gutted' after pulling out of Australian Open
4
Israel Dagg takes a screamer of a catch off his own bowling in Black Clash
5
New rules introduced in wake of American Magic's Prada Cup capsize
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

UK police break up lockdown-flouting wedding with 400 guests

New film documents 76-day Wuhan lockdown one year on, as pandemic continues
02:30

Early evidence suggests UK Covid-19 variant is more deadly than original virus

Two of Shanghai's best-known hospitals in lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak