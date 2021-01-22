Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said today.

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane. Source: Associated Press

The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

Assistant coach David Bettoni will coach Madrid at Alavés tomorrow.

“I spoke with (Zidane) this morning and he is fine," Bettoni said.

The club has not provided any other information on his health status.