 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Rampant Chelsea seal club record with defeat of Bournemouth

share

Source:

Associated Press

Chelsea set a club record of 12 straight English Premier League wins as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 today.

Chelsea are now just two games short of matching Arsenal's record having defeated Bournemouth 3-0 today.
Source: SKY

Two goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard's penalty kick ensured Antonio Conte's side bettered a run of 11 victories set over two seasons in 2009, beginning in April under Guus Hiddink and ending in September under Carlo Ancelotti.

Only once - Arsenal in 2001-02, with 13 straight wins - has a top-tier club had a longer winning streak in one season since World War II.

Hazard starred in the absence of suspended duo N'Golo Kante and Diego Costa as the league leaders recorded their 10th clean sheet of the 12-match winning run.

The hosts struggled to create chances early on but, after a moment of magic from Pedro unlocked the Bournemouth defence in the 24th, the Blues didn't look back.

Hazard and the recalled Cesc Fabregas combined to find Pedro on the edge of the Bournemouth box, before he created space and curled a precise left-footed effort into the top corner.

Jack Wilshere, on loan from Arsenal, had Bournemouth's two best chances to level at Stamford Bridge as he was first denied by Chelsea 'keeper Thibaut Courtois, before Cesar Azpilicueta crucially blocked Wilshere's volley after a poor clearance from Marcos Alonso.

Fabregas almost doubled the lead 10 minutes before halftime as his free kick landed on the roof of the net with Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc beaten.

Thriving as he deputized in a center forward position, Hazard all but ended the match in the 49th, winning a penalty after beating Bournemouth captain Simon Francis.

Hazard coolly deceived Boruc as he rolled his penalty into the right corner to score his 50th Premier League goal.

As Chelsea wasted numerous chances to extend their lead, Courtois once more displayed his importance as he foiled Benik Afobe after Wilshere had played the second-half substitute through on goal.

The Blues finally added a deserved third in stoppage time as Pedro picked the ball up in the center circle before driving at the Bournemouth defence and firing past Boruc via a significant deflection off Steve Cook.

Related

00:30
The All Whites skipper got on the score sheet as West Ham came away 4-1 winners.

Winston Reid scores as West Ham destroy Swansea
00:29
City trail leaders Chelsea by six points after a 3-0 demolition of Hull City at the KC Stadium.

Ruthless Manchester City destroy Hull to move to second in EPL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

00:29
2
The Armenian scored a contender for goal of the season in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Watch: Who cares if he's offside! Manchester United's Mkhitaryan scores outrageous back-heel goal

3
1 NEWS

Football players among 30 dead as boat capsizes in Uganda

00:30
4
The iconic Thunder duo put on another show in the Christmas Day clash as they combined for 53 points in the 112-100 win.

Watch: Westbrook repetitively finds Steven Adams for dunking masterclass against hapless Timberwolves defence

00:20
5
The Black Caps' newest speedster spoke about his performance in his side's thumping victory over Bangladesh in Christchurch.

'It was nice having the Canterbury crowd on my side' – Lockie Ferguson on home debut

03:25
David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael – it was a turbulent year for the world’s superstars.

Year in Review: The world says goodbye to many famous faces

David Bowie, Prince, Mohammad Ali and now George Michael. We look back on those we lost in 2016.

01:06
People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

'A hand written note would be posted through his door inviting him to their event' - how locals got to know George Michael

People in the late star's village are sharing their memories of his presence.

01:24
The Wham star became a household name with some massive songs.

Video: A look back on some of the hits that made George Michael a superstar

The Wham star, who has died aged 53, became a household name with some massive songs.


05:06
The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

'I often draw strength from people doing extraordinary things' - the Queen reflects on inspirational people in her Christmas message

The Queen also spoke of 'love begins small, but always grows' in her Christmas address.

02:52
A 5000 to one odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.

Year in Review: Sport's headlines dominated time and time again by the unrelenting underdogs

A 5000/1 odd football team, Ireland’s historic Chicago triumph and curse of a 3-1 lead all added to a year of feel-good, Cinderella stories.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ