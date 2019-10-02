TODAY |

Raheem Sterling masterclass lifts Manchester City to Champions League victory

Associated Press
Raheem Sterling came off the bench to score one goal and set up a late second for Phil Foden as Manchester City beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in the Champions League for a second straight victory to open the group stage.

City's finishing had been wasteful at Etihad Stadium before Sterling met a cross from Riyad Mahrez with a sidefooted finish from close range in the 66th minute.

Foden, also on as a substitute but only in the 90th minute, made the points safe by running onto Sterling's
pass on a counterattack and shooting low into the corner with virtually the last touch of the game.

The English champions are well on their way to qualification from Group C, having started with a 3-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk two weeks ago. They are three points clear of Shakhtar and Dinamo.

Still, City manager Pep Guardiola cut a frustrated figure during the match against Dinamo, even collecting a yellow card for complaining against a refereeing decision in the second half.

Ilkay Gundogan struck a fierce shot against the crossbar before halftime and Sergio Aguero squandered a raft of chances for City, who were barely troubled by the Croatian team.


The winger scored and assisted in a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb. Source: SKY
