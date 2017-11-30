 

Raheem Sterling curls in last-minute screamer to keep Manchester City at top of Premier League

Associated Press

Raheem Sterling scored deep into injury time to earn Manchester City a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League, re-establishing his team's eight-point lead.

City manager Pep Guardiola ran onto the field, pumped his fists and jumped in delight after Sterling curled a finish into the far corner from just inside the area. The full-time whistle was blown immediately after Southampton restarted.

City won a 12th straight league game - and just like against Huddersfield in a 2-1 victory on Sunday, Sterling was a late match-winner. He has 13 goals now this season, making him City's top scorer.

Oriol Romeu looked as if he had earned a point for Southampton in the 75th minute when he swept home from close range.

That canceled out City's opener, which came when Virgil van Dijk sliced a free kick from Kevin De Bruyne into his own net in the 47th minute. That goal opened up the game after a first half that saw Southampton defend deep and in numbers.

The only time City has dropped points in the league this season was a 1-1 at home to Everton in the second round of games.

City remains unbeaten after 14 games and opponents might finally be working out how to compete with Guardiola's side.

Perhaps seeing how an ultra-defensive Huddersfield frustrated City, Southampton lined up with five defenders and three defensive midfielders - and the tactics worked in the first half.

In fact, Southampton came closest to scoring, with Wesley Hoedt heading against the crossbar after a near-post corner was flicked on.

It was a different story in the second half thanks to a stroke of luck two minutes after the restart. De Bruyne whipped in a low free kick from the left wing and, in attempting to smash the ball clear, Van Dijk sliced it into his own net.

It meant Southampton needed to come forward more and City looked to pick them off, with Gabriel Jesus curling one shot off target and another being kept out by goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The equalizer came from a rare Southampton attack and owed much to a great touch from Sofiane Boufal. The substitute brought a high ball down at the far post, got to the byline and cut it back for Romeu to steer home.

There was still time for Sterling's last-gasp intervention.

