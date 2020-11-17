TODAY |

From rags to riches - Welsh football club to get Hollywood treatment after takeover

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

It's not often your local sports team gets bought up by Hollywood stars, but just that has happened to Welsh football club Wrexham.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The duo want to turn around the fortunes of the fifth-tier club. Source: Breakfast

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney have had their takeover bid accepted by the club's supporters' trust, winning 98.6 per cent of around 2000 votes.

The trust say they wished the pair "the very best of luck in charge" and "look forward to what the future brings".

"Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation - the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100 per cent control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can."

Ryan Reynolds. Source: Bang Showbiz

Reynolds and fellow actor McElhenney have high hopes for the team and say they want to turn Wrexham into a "global force".

The takeover could see around $4 million invested into the side which plays in the fifth tier of English football.

No-one knows what sparked the actor's interest in the club in Northern Wales.

However, it could be related to a 2012 tweet from a Wrexham fan to Reynolds.

Earlier this year when the actors were set to present their bid to supporters, Reynolds retweeted the individual saying "I've waited 8 years to respond".

Football
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks sending three players home early after upset loss to Argentina
2
Sam Burgess' former wife leaked police statement to combat ‘toxic’ cover-up culture of NRL
3
All Blacks seem to have no plan if opponents don't make mistakes, says Scotty Stevenson after loss to Pumas
4
More woe for Ian Foster's All Blacks as they slump to third in world rankings
5
From rags to riches - Welsh football club to get Hollywood treatment after takeover
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

All Black Ofa Tuungafasi philosophical after copping three week ban for dangerous tackle

NSW force Origin decider as Wayne Bennett blames media for ill-tempered clash

Lack of game footage of Pumas a 'refreshing' challenge for All Blacks

Former Māori All Black James Lowe to debut for Ireland