Queen pens 'good wishes' to England ahead of Euro finals

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
The Queen has sent "good wishes" to England ahead of the Euros final.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles, during day five of of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting. Source: Associated Press

In a short note penned to England manager Gareth Southgate, the Monarch paid tribute to the "spirit, commitment and pride" of the football team and wished the squad good luck.

Her message read "55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament".

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will not record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride which you have conducted yourselves."

Around 60,000 fans will be at Wembley on tomorrow night (Monday morning 8am NZT) to watch England face Italy in the Euro final.

Whatever the result it will be an historic occasion – this is the first major final the England men’s team has reached since the World Cup triumph in 1966. 

Daniel Faitaua
