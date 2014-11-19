 

Qatar accused of sabotaging Australia, USA bids for 2022 Football World Cup

FIFA has been urged to conduct an independent investigation into claims the Qatar 2022 World Cup bid team attempted to sabotage rival bids from Australia and the US.

MP Damian Collins, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said Qatar should face sanctions, if they are shown to have broken rules imposed by football's world governing body.

An article published by the Sunday Times alleges the Qatar bid team used a PR agency and former CIA operatives to disseminate fake propaganda about its main competitors, the United States and Australia.

The newspaper said it had been passed documents by a whistleblower who worked with the Qatar bid.

"It requires a proper independent investigation and FIFA should make clear that will happen," Collins told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If the Qataris have broken the rules, they should face some sanctions."

According to The Sunday Times, the alleged smear campaign included paying a professor $US9,000 ($NZ13,000) to write a damning report on the economic cost of a US World Cup, recruiting journalists and bloggers to promote negative stories in the US, Australian and international media, and organising grassroots protests at rugby matches in Australia.

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said it "rejected" all the claims made by the paper.

Qatar beat rival bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan for the right to host the 2022 World Cup.

The leaked documents also revealed that a group of American PE teachers had been recruited to ask congressmen to oppose a US

World Cup on the grounds the money would be better spent on high school sports, the paper claimed.

Lord Triesman, former chairman of the Football Association and England bid chairman, urged FIFA to "look at the evidence thoroughly", and said Qatar should not be allowed to "hold on to the World Cup" if they were shown to have broken FIFA rules.

"I think it would not be wrong for FIFA to reconsider England in those circumstances... We have the capabilities," he told The Sunday Times.

The Qatar bid team has previously been accused of corruption, but was cleared following a two-year inquiry by the FIFA ethics committee.

"The Supreme Committee rejects each and every allegation put forward by The Sunday Times," Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said in a statement.

"We have strictly adhered to all FIFA's rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process."

FIFA said an investigation into the circumstances of the bid had already been carried out and no wrongdoing was found.

New Liverpool star scores stunning bicycle as Reds beat Man United in US

 Jose Mourinho said he wouldn't have wanted to pay money to watch this match — but the Manchester United manager had to admit there were a couple sparkling goals.

Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri opened his account in stunning fashion. Source: SKY

Xherdan Shaqiri scored on a spectacular bicycle kick in the 82nd minute, capping a three-goal second half for Liverpool in a 4-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday. Sadio Mane, Daniel Sturridge and Sheyi Ojo also scored for Liverpool in this International Champions Cup matchup at Michigan Stadium. Andreas Pereira provided a highlight for Manchester United when he scored on a well-placed free kick in the first half.

Manchester United was without stars Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, both of whom are coming off deep World Cup runs. Mourinho bemoaned the state of some of the rosters in this preseason tournament, saying American fans deserve to see teams at their best.

"The atmosphere was good, but if I was them I wouldn't come. I wouldn't come. I wouldn't spend my money to see these teams," Mourinho said. "These people, I think they show how much they love their clubs. ... There were two beautiful goals."

The teams weren't at full strength, but the crowd of 101,254 didn't seem to mind too much. Liverpool did have Mohammed Salah in the starting lineup, and he drew the penalty kick that Mane converted to open the scoring. Pereira equalized with a free kick that went over the wall and into the top corner of the net.

Shaqiri set up the goal by Sturridge that put Liverpool ahead 2-1 in the 65th minute, but the highlight was his left-footed overhead kick that made it 4-1. Ojo's goal came on a second penalty kick for Liverpool, and the always-outspoken Mourinho had some choice words about the officiating.

"The referees, they come by mistake. They were called by the baseball federation. They thought was a baseball game," Mourinho said. "They arrive here, and it was soccer, and they had to be in a soccer game."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the field at the Big House caused some issues, but he was impressed with the crowd.

"The only real story I know from Michigan is the Fab Five," Klopp said. "I saw the movie."

Mourinho said midfielder Nemanja Matic will miss the start of the season after having surgery. Manchester United did have Alexis Sanchez in the lineup, but this version of the team still looked overmatched against Liverpool.

"The majority of the clubs, we cannot give the people the real quality football, which is I think what can attract even more passion in this country," Mourinho said.

American football side enter race to sign Usain Bolt

The race for Usain Bolt appears to be down to two, with the Central Coast Mariners facing stiff competition from a new US franchise for the Jamaican sprint king's services.

The incoming United Soccer League team in Austin has thrown their hat into the ring for the 31-year-old, keen to use his profile for a publicity boost as they prepare to enter the second tier of American soccer next year.

The Texas-based club is due to announce their name, colours, coach and several players next Friday.

According to the Statesman, the local newspaper in Austin, the franchise has been in discussions with Bolt's agent Ricky Simms for several months.

However, Central Coast still appears to have the inside running according to comments from the USL team's general manager Roberto Silva - but that could change in the coming days.

"The Australian team is in a better position than we are," Silva told the Statesman.

"Financially, our proposal is far away from the one (Bolt) has over there.

"I think we beat them on all other aspects of the proposal besides the financial one, and we have our sponsorship team at this moment trying to meet with some local sponsors that could bring us very, very close to having him."

Austin is the second USL team, after the Las Vegas Lights, to express interest in the eight-time Olympic champion.

While the Mariners want to run Bolt through a six-week trial, Silva intends to offer him a long-term contract that reportedly goes beyond football, positioning him as a spokesperson for the team, the city of Austin and "sports overall in the US".

"Bolt is an icon. It's very confident and aggressive of him to leave come out of being the best track and field athlete in the history of the sport, and leave that and say, 'Hey, I'm going to be one of the best in another sport,'" Silva said.

"It's very bold, if I may. That's the attitude we want from our franchise."

The Mariners remain locked in talks with Bolt's management but won't comment publicly about negotiations, claiming a confidentiality agreement is in place.

