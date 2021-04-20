Prince William says proposed Super League risks damaging football

Prince William has released a rare statement in his role as Football Association President, discouraging the establishment of a new football Super League.

Prince William visits Hendon FC on September 06, 2019 in London, England. Source: Getty

The Duke of Cambridge shared a statement to social media expressing his concern about the “damage” the proposed Super League could cause to European football.

“Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core,” William said.

"I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love."



Yesterday, 12 clubs announced their intention to form a breakaway competition from the Champions League, with plans to begin the new league “as soon as is practicable”.

Today UEFA said players at the 12 clubs could be banned from the European Championship and next year’s World Cup.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin warned the players “will not be able to represent their national teams at any matches”.

“UEFA and the footballing world stand united against the disgraceful self-serving proposal we have seen in last 24 hours from a select few clubs in Europe that are fuelled purely by greed above all else,” Ceferin said.