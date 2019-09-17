Premier League teams putting Covid-19 restrictions in place for return to training

The Premier League has been told by UK government experts that coronavirus restrictions could endure for at least a year in English football, with players allowed to resume only non-contact training from tomorrow.

Aston Villa players react at the end of the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United. Source: Associated Press

The Bundesliga is already back underway but the aspiration to restart England's top division on June 12 now looks hard to meet.

“We have to be flexible about it,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a media call overnight.

Allowing players to eventually take part in contact training in England still depends on government approval if there is no new spike in Covid-19 cases after an easing of lockdown restrictions.

“[Once] we have had a proper discussion with clubs about how much is required to create the fitness levels before they can start playing, we are then in a position to be able to confirm when the season start is,” Masters said.

The clubs agreed overnight to training protocols for small groups of players while maintaining social distancing that exists in wider society. Coronavirus testing is due to take place twice weekly at clubs on up to 40 players, coaches and support staff. The first set of results are expected on Tuesday.

The protocols have been formed in conjunction with the government.

"They’ve made it very clear that the social situation, the public health situation is not going to change over the next six to 12 months," Premier League medical adviser Mark Gillett said.

“We’re going to be looking to make the same kind of cultural changes at training grounds and in footballers’ behaviours whether we have this conversation now or at any point this year. It is important that people understand that.”

Players will have to arrive at the training ground on their own — already in their kit — and leave at least three spaces between each car in the parking area. Players will be allowed on training pitches only for a maximum 75 minutes for now.

“We strongly discourage tactical meetings on site so that social distancing is maintained at all times,” Gillett said. “They have 15 minutes in which to prepare themselves in terms of treatment prior to training.

"But they can use the gym as long as they socially distance themselves from another athlete and they clean the equipment after every use."

Newcastle released plans for up to five players to work together on a pitch, with only 10 squad members at the training ground at any one time.

“A player has a quarter of a pitch to work within, so social distancing is not a problem,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said.

"We’ll train with eight to 10 at a time on two separate pitches. Everything is in place in the safety aspect. I’ve got no issues and I can tell the supporters the players and the staff are as safe as we possibly can be.