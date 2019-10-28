Premier League players unite to raise funds for healthcare workers

Premier League players have united to raise funds for British health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic and distribute them "where they are needed most."

Mo Salah celebrates with his teammate Jordan Henderson after scoring the winner against Tottenham. Source: Associated Press

Dozens of players took to social media to post a statement with the hashtag #PlayersTogether saying they have created the initiative in partnership with charities for Britain's public health service NHS.

The statement said "this is a critical time for our country and for our NHS, and we are determined to help in any way that we can."

However, it did not specify how much money the players themselves would be contributing.