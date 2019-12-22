TODAY |

Premier League players could be allowed to wear 'Black Lives Matter' messages

Source:  Associated Press

Premier League players could wear “Black Lives Matter” messages on their jerseys when the competition resumes.

Everton's Djibril Sidibe and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli compete for the ball Source: Associated Press

During a conference call overnight, clubs discussed how players can use games to join growing calls to eradicate racial injustice in society following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Plans for the messages on kits are yet to be finalised ahead of the league restarting on Wednesday following a 100-day shutdown because of the coronavirus. Clubs have also discussed the National Health Service logo appearing on jerseys.

Players from several Premier League teams have been pictured this week in training taking a knee as part of anti-racism gestures sparked by the death of Floyd, who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air.

The laws of the game prohibit “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” on matchday equipment. But the English Football Association has said “common sense” would be applied when assessing the context of on-field messages.

That followed a new stance from FIFA adopted after players in the German league had “Justice for George Floyd” messages on — or under — their jerseys.

