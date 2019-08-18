Premier League kits to feature 'Black Lives Matter' instead of players' names

Premier League jerseys will feature “Black Lives Matter” instead of player names for the first 12 games after the competition resumes.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, centre, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates during the English Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool. Source: Associated Press

The campaign logo will remain on jerseys through the July 26 end of the pandemic-delayed season.

Players have been keen to use games to join growing calls to eradicate racial injustice in society following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

“We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed,” the squads said in a joint statement.

“This symbol is a sign of unity from all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

Players from several teams have been pictured this week in training taking a knee as part of anti-racism gestures sparked by Floyd, who died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded for air.

The laws of the game prohibit “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” on matchday equipment.