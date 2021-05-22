Premier League giants fighting for signature of England skipper Harry Kane

The race for the signature of Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane is heating up, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all eager to purchase the wantaway striker.

Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane reportedly wants to leave the London club. Source: Getty

Kane has reportedly told Spurs hierarchy he wishes to leave the club, following another trophy less season and no hope of Champions League football next term.

ESPN have reported Chelsea are willing to offer players plus cash for the $300 million-rated striker, including Tammy Abraham and Kepa Arrizabalaga, however, have doubts Tottenham will do business with a London rival.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also reportedly made contact with Kane's representatives over a potential move.

Kane himself fueled speculation of a move north during an interview with Gary Neville on the former Manchester United defender’s show, The Overlap.

When Kane was asked by Neville which player would help him score more goals, the England captain said it was City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne “for sure.”

“When I watch De Bruyne play, he’s a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker’s dream if I’m honest," Kane said.

“He’s outstanding ... he’s an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I’ve ever seen to be honest.”

Kane looked emotional as he walked around the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after his team’s final home game of the season, a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether a game at Leicester on Sunday is Kane’s last in a Tottenham jersey. If it is, he could go out in style as a Golden Boot winner for a third time.

Kane and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are tied on a league-high 22 goals going into the final round. Kane was the league’s top scorer in 2015-16 and 2016-17, while Salah won the Golden Boot outright in 2017-18 and shared it in 2018-19.

Kane has scored 165 Premier League goals, 90 behind all-time top scorer Shearer, and said he has no intention of leaving England’s top division.

“Of course, there’s always the option of maybe moving abroad one day,” the 27-year-old Kane said, “but I don’t think that really interests me in the near future."