TODAY |

Premier League footballers ask social media companies to commit more to stopping abuse and racism

Associated Press
More From
Football

Soccer players in England are asking social media companies to permanently delete accounts after a single racist post and commit greater resources to identifying abuse.

The Professional Footballers' Association met with Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after many of its members staged a 24-hour social media boycott in April as part a campaign called "Enough".

But the opening month of the Premier League season has seen black players subjected to racial abuse, including Marcus Rashford after missing a penalty for Manchester United, and the PFA wants tougher action from the social networks.

The PFA told The Associated Press it wants "sufficient resources dedicated to identifying and removing offending posts without delay."

Twitter said Wednesday that in the last two weeks it had "taken action on more than 700 examples of abuse and hateful conduct related to UK football."

That action wasn't specified and the players want more transparency. The PFA is demanding players are informed "the offending account has been permanently suspended."

Twitter declined to directly comment on the PFA's requests.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, scores his side's first goal, during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks won't make RWC final, says man who led England's disastrous 2015 campaign
2
Exclusive: Eddie Nketia overcome with emotion on receiving NZ gear before World Athletics Championships debut
3
'They've done nothing in 25 years' - Aussie pundit suggests axing Warriors if NRL expands
4
Buck Shelford hails Liam Squire's decision to pick mental health over All Blacks
5
Coastguard to benefit from America's Cup, with 26 support boats set to be donated post-regatta
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Watford claim first point of Premier League season with draw against Newcastle

Jamie Vardy's brace leads Leicester to Premier League win over Bournemouth

Man United great Eric Cantona gives perplexing, hilarious acceptance speech at UEFA awards

French league game stopped after fans unveil homophobic banners