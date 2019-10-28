Premier League to continue as coronavirus spreads

As the world’s sporting calendar gets increasingly affected by the fast-spreading new virus, the Premier League will go ahead as planned this weekend.

Clubs are becoming more cautious, however.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said his players are no longer greeting each other with handshakes at the training ground, under medical advice.

Journalists heading to Arsenal for a pre-match news conference with manager Mikel Arteta have been told to complete a questionnaire about their recent whereabouts before attending.

Posters have been put up across stadiums and training centres, informing players and fans of the guidance coming from Britain’s top health officials.

As it stands, though, the show will go on in the world’s most lucrative and watched soccer league, with the Premier League saying it will follow advice from the government and not act unilaterally in response to the outbreak.

“We're glued to the TV for where it's going to go next,” Bruce said, “and let's hope it doesn't get any worse in this country.”

Premier League clubs are following the same medical guidelines as other businesses and venues used by large numbers of people, but there is currently no suggestion that they should be taking extra measures while the virus spreads.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his club was acting like it would if there was an outbreak of flu.

“We take it really seriously but we cannot avoid everything,” said Klopp, whose team leads the Premier League by 22 points and plays Watford tonight.

“In the end, nobody tells us that we cannot play football. So as long as that doesn’t happen, we will play football.”

The latest figures reported by Britain's health authority shows there are 15 cases in the country. In total, 57 countries have been hit by the illness and there has been an inevitable impact on sports.

There are eight Premier League matches scheduled in England this weekend, as well as the League Cup final between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night NZT.

City manager Pep Guardiola isn't getting too hung up on the virus.

“We are shaking hands," Guardiola said, when asked if his club was taking any special precautions, "(and) I love to hug.