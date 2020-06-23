TODAY |

Premier League club apologises after 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over ground during match

Source:  Associated Press

Burnley apologised and vowed to hand out lifetime bans to those responsible for an aircraft flying over Etihad Stadium during the English Premier League match against Manchester City, trailing a banner that read "White Lives Matter Burnley.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was an ugly scene in the skies above Burnley’s home match with Manchester City. Source: Spark Sport

Burnley said it “strongly condemns" the actions of those responsible for the "offensive banner” and said it wanted to make it clear they were not welcome at the club.

“This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans,” read a club statement published at halftime of the match.

All players at Premier League teams have replaced their names on the back of their shirts with the words “Black Lives Matter” in support of a movement that has gained popularity worldwide since the killing of George Floyd in the United States last month.

Like with every match in the Premier League since the restart last week, players, coaches and match officials took a knee for around 10 seconds before kickoff at Etihad.

“We are fully behind the Premier League’s Black Lives Matter initiative,” Burnley said, "and, in line with all other Premier League games undertaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kickoff at Manchester City.

“We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.”

Football
Social Issues
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NASCAR drivers show support for lone Black colleague after noose found in his locker
2
Buck Shelford weighs in on All Blacks selection battle at Number 8
3
Nick Kyrgios slams Novak Djokovic's 'bonehead' charity event after second player tests positive for Covid-19
4
NFL kicker's bold claim he'd 'dominate' rugby gets cheeky responses from All Blacks
5
NBL players settle into new home - Auckland's casino – for historic season launch
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

NZ-Australia joint bid for women's football World Cup becomes front runner after Japan withdraws - report

Liverpool held to scoreless draw by Everton in resumed mission to seal EPL title

Cook Island boy, 5, may be expelled from Brisbane private school for long hair
00:16

Chelsea stage second-half comeback to defeat Aston Villa 2-1