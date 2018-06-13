 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Premier League ace Mohamed Salah remains loyal, extends contract with Liverpool

share

Source:

Associated Press

English Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017 file photo, Egypt's Mohamed Salah, center, battles for the ball with Congo's Delvin N'Dinga, right, and Tobias Badila during the 2018 World Cup group E qualifying soccer match at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Mohamed Salah led Egypt back to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990.

Source: Associated Press

The Egyptian forward has signed the deal a year after arriving at Liverpool from Roma, and as he tries to recover from a disastrous six-week period including injury and World Cup elimination.

The club confirmed the contract extension in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Salah scored 44 goals from 52 games for Liverpool last season in all competitions, including 32 goals in the Premier League.

However, he lasted just half an hour into Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid before being forced off with an injured shoulder following a challenge from Madrid's Sergio Ramos.

That injury hampered Salah throughout Egypt's first World Cup campaign since 1990, which ended with defeat in all three games.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The tournament hosts claimed a dramatic shooutout victory in Moscow.

World Cup power rankings: Underdogs now the top dogs in tournament of surprises

00:55
2
Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

00:27
3
The teenagers making up musical act Le ART have now been asked to perform at a Silver Ferns game.

Watch: Teens invited to sing at Silver Ferns game after video of beautiful anthem rendition goes viral

00:31
4
The All Blacks first-five says he doesn't know much, but it didn't stop him from throwing his hat in the ring.

The new FIFA World Cup prophet? Beauden Barrett gives picks for champion, dark horse

01:26
5
Donaldson couldn't believe the welcome he received in New Plymouth.

Watch: 'I need a shower!' Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson speaks after 'kind of epic' journey from Australia to NZ

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

Donaldson couldn't believe the welcome he received in New Plymouth.

Live stream: Kiwi kayaker speaks after becoming first to make trans-Tasman journey solo

Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.

00:55
Donaldson completed a two-month journey in New Plymouth tonight.

Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson makes landfall after becoming first person to kayak solo from Australia to NZ

Scott Donaldson's quest started in New South Wales in May - it ended in New Plymouth tonight.

Scott Donaldson.

Livestream: Kiwi kayaker arrives in New Plymouth after completing first solo trans-Tasman journey

Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.

06:53
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

'Seriously get a life' - Council tells Dunedin family to remove backyard tree house they say breaches Building Code

The tree hut, built by granddad Trevor Norman, has given his grandsons Logan, Devon and Ethan hours of fun.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 