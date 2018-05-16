 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Portuguese football players and staff assaulted by large group of fans after failing to qualify for Champions League

share

Source:

Associated Press

Portuguese football was rocked this morning when a large group of fans forced their way into Sporting Lisbon's training centre and assaulted its players and staff.

The large group of fans leaving the Sporting Lisbon training ground after allegedly assaulting players and staff.

The large group of fans leaving the Sporting Lisbon training ground after allegedly assaulting players and staff.

Source: Associated Press

Public television RTP reported that around 50 intruders, who had covered their faces to not be identified, interrupted practice at Sporting's training center in Alcochete, about 20 kilometres south of Lisbon.

RTP showed images of bloody wounds to the head of Sporting's Dutch striker Bas Dost and of a changing room that had been trashed.

Police detained 21 suspects in the hours following the incident, according to assistant Secretary of State for the Interior Isabel Oneto.

This type of "hooligan" violence that has plagued football in other European countries is unprecedented in Portugal.

Sporting issued a statement condemning what it calls "acts of vandalism and the attacks on (our) athletes, coaches and professional staff."

The club did not immediately respond to calls and emails from The Associated Press.

The Portuguese league also condemned "the violent acts the players and coaching staff of Sporting Lisbon were subject to today."

"The perpetrators of these incidents are not fans of football, they are criminals," the league said in a statement.

Sporting missed out on a Champions League berth for next season after a loss in the last round of the Portuguese league cost it a second-place finish last weekend.

It is preparing to play the Portuguese Cup final against Aves on Monday.

Oneto said that authorities would increase security measures for the cup final.

The rampage marks the low point of an already tumultuous season for Sporting.

Club president Bruno de Carvalho launched a social media tirade against several of his own players, calling them out by name, following a defeat last month. The players responded by demanding respect and coach Jorge Jesus had to deny publicly that his players had been suspended by the club.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Jed Lamb of the Blues in action during the 2018 AFL round eight match between the Carlton Blues and the Essendon Bombers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 12, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

AFL player denies knowing father of player he sledged was killed in an axe attack

2
Leon MacDonald said the Crusaders will be up for the challenge come Saturday against the Highlanders.

Leon MacDonald to join Tana Umaga at Blues as assistant coach - report

00:27
3
Irish U17's keeper James Corcoran was given his marching orders after he allegedly attempted to block a shot illegally.

Watch: Inconsolable young goalie collapses in tears after getting sent off midway through penalty shootout

00:15
4
Sodhi didn't mess around making sure his captain went upstairs to correct the head-scratching on-field call.

Watch: Dumbfounded Ish Sodhi instantly challenges umpire after somehow missing plumb LBW wicket in IPL

5
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 26: Fiao'o Faamausili of New Zealand lifts the trophy following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand at Kingspan Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Belfast, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Black Ferns, Maori All Blacks headline triple-header rugby event in Chicago

07:29
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Most read: Ashburton company selling collectables shuts doors after dozens of complaints

After customers of Cemented H told of missed orders and undelivered refunds, company suspends orders.

03:57
Sunday’s Jehan Casinader interviewed the religious leader before he died, and says the community will adapt to go on without him.

Gloriavale: Death of Christian community’s leader will create ‘power vacuum’ with 12 ‘shepherds’ vying to take charge

The West Coast community is in mourning after the death of leader Hopeful Christian yesterday. TVNZ1 Sunday's Jehan Casinader analyses what will happen next.

04:36
Auckland University’s Damon Salesa suggests solutions to the crisis that has around four in 10 Pacific people in NZ living in crowded homes.

Overcrowding of Pacific people in NZ houses worse than statistics suggest, expert says

'In Samoa or Tonga you live in a complex ... in NZ you are pushed into a three bedroom," Auckland University's Damon Salesa told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

03:25
Sue Chetwin says the five per cent rise in domestic fares taking effect this week should be a reminder to people that alternatives exist.

Air NZ's domestic fare price hike 'making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline' - Consumer NZ

The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision to raise domestic fares by five per cent.

00:25
Flight 3U8633 was forced to make an emergency landing at the Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, China.

Co-pilot 'sucked halfway' out of plane after windshield blew out during Sichuan Airlines flight

"There was no warning sign. Suddenly, the windshield just cracked and made a loud bang."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 