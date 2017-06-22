 

Players lock heads as heated scuffle breaks out between All Whites and Mexico in spiteful end to thrilling clash

Source:

1 NEWS

Tensions boiled over in the All Whites' 2-1 loss to Mexico in the Confederations Cup this morning, as the referee had to separate both sides.

The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.
Source: SKY

As New Zealand's Michael Boxall surged forward in search of a late equaliser, Mexico's Hector Herrera brought the defender down short of the penalty box, giving away a free kick.

Winger Ryan Thomas raced over to help Boxall get to his feet, tangling with Herrera in the process.

What happened next wasn't pretty, with players running in from everywhere to get involved.

Play was stopped for a couple of minutes as the referee struggled to get proceedings back under control.

Sadly, New Zealand couldn't manage a late equaliser, with the 2-1 defeat eliminating them from the tournament, making Sunday's clash with European champions Portugal a dead rubber.

