Players lock heads as heated scuffle breaks out between All Whites and Mexico in dying stages of Confederations Cup clash

Tensions boiled over in the All Whites' 2-1 loss to Mexico in the Confederations Cup this morning, as the referee had to separate both sides.

As New Zealand's Michael Boxall surged forward in search of a late equaliser, Mexico's Hector Herrera brought the defender down short of the penalty box, giving away a free kick.

Winger Ryan Thomas raced over to help Boxall get to his feet, tangling with Herrera in the process.

What happened next wasn't pretty, with players running in from everywhere to get involved.

Play was stopped for a couple of minutes as the referee struggled to get proceedings back under control.