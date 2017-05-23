 

Places up for grabs as All Whites begin Confederations Cup preparations

Coach Anthony Hudson says he's sorted 95 per cent of his squad for next month's trip to Russia.
01:55
1
More than 500 friends and family gathered to celebrate Daniel Baldwin's life today.

Video: Teammates of Wellington rugby player who died after suffering head injury perform emotional haka outside funeral

00:29
2
Leigh’s Adam Higson was shown a straight red card for this cheap shot on Salford’s Stuart O’Brien.

Watch: Worst tackle ever? League player nearly decapitates rival with horrendous late coathanger tackle


3
Leivaha Pulu looks to pass

Warriors confirm signing of Titans forward Leivaha Pulu

00:19
4
The big ex-All Black had a huge game to lift Dan Carter’s Racing to a shock Top 14 playoff win over Montpellier.

Watch: Joe Rokocoko drops the shoulder and bursts through for Racing's match-winner

00:30
5
Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.

Watch: Team New Zealand's catamaran slices through Bermuda seas days before opening race

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

'Broken' - Ariana Grande devastated after terror attack at Manchester concert

"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 22, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

