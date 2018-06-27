 

Piers Morgan calls former Chelsea star a 'sexist pig' for saying he doesn't like female commentators as their voices are 'too high-pitched'

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has come under fire, after criticising the BBC's decision to hire a female commentator for this year's Football World Cup in Russia.

Jason Cundy's comments, quite correctly, have not gone down well.
Source: Breakfast

Cundy, 48, claimed that women's voices were unsuitable for on air broadcasting, declaring that their voices were "too high pitched" as Vicky Sparks became the first female in the UK to commentate a World Cup match - taking the microphone for Portugal v Iran yesterday. 

"It has nothing to do with her insight, knowledge or her ability to do the job, I just don't like the tone," Cundy told Good Morning Britain.

"When there is a moment of drama as there often is in football, that moment needs to be done with a slightly lower voice, it's a personal preference.

"For 90 minutes I would rather, prefer, to listen to a male voice. I consume a lot of football, to listen to that voice. It's like would you prefer to listen to Ed Sheeran or Celine Dion?"

His comments didn't find approval with show co-host Piers Morgan, who called him a "sexist pig". 

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, Hayley Holt didn't hold back in her appraisal.

"What a dork!" she exclaimed.

"I can't believe he said that in public.

"Those people don't like change I suppose."

Cundy has since apologised for his comments.

