Phoenix's top scorer taking extra weeks of isolation in stride after spending season suspension with young family

If there’s one perk of having to undergo two weeks of quarantine in a Sydney hotel, it’s the chance to catch up on some much-needed sleep.

That’s how Wellington midfielder Ulises Davila is looking at his isolation period, after arriving at a Novotel Sydney on Saturday night.

"Now at I can sleep good again, with the baby it was not so possible," he told 1 NEWS.

The A-League suspension gave him valuable time with his wife and new-born son Ulises, back in Mexico.

“It was very special because I can really spend the time with them.

“We were just staying at home the first one month for the quarantine.”

While Davila admits leaving behind his three-month-old was tough, the playmaker has returned on a mission – to deliver the Phoenix an A-League title.

“It’s a big sacrifice, but at the same time I'm happy to go back with the lads, with the team, and try to finish the league in the best way."

Davila has scored 11 goals in 20 games for the Wellington club already this season.