Phoenix's Steven Taylor retires days after being named captain

Just weeks out from the start of the new A-League season Phoenix defender Steven Taylor has announced his retirement.

Taylor had only days before been named captain for the upcoming season.

“I lived the dream. I enjoyed it. I’m leaving on a high. I know I can go away with a good feeling and I hope the Phoenix understand that I gave everything on the pitch. I would get hit in the face, and I loved that," Taylor told Stuff.

Taylor re-joined the Phoenix in March after leaving the club last year for a stint with Oshida FC in the Indian Super League.

The 35-year-old played nearly 200 games in the English Premier League for Newcastle before playing 73 games for the Phoenix.