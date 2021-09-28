TODAY |

Phoenix's Steven Taylor retires days after being named captain

Source:  1 NEWS

Just weeks out from the start of the new A-League season Phoenix defender Steven Taylor has announced his retirement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 35-year-old played 73 games for the Nix after 200 games for Newcastle in the EPL. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Taylor had only days before been named captain for the upcoming season.

“I lived the dream. I enjoyed it. I’m leaving on a high. I know I can go away with a good feeling and I hope the Phoenix understand that I gave everything on the pitch. I would get hit in the face, and I loved that," Taylor told Stuff.

Taylor re-joined the Phoenix in March after leaving the club last year for a stint with Oshida FC in the Indian Super League.

The 35-year-old played nearly 200 games in the English Premier League for Newcastle before playing 73 games for the Phoenix.

Steven Taylor. Source: 1 NEWS

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Manly's Tom Trbojevic crowned 2021 Dally M winner
2
Warren Gatland to become Chiefs director of rugby
3
Warriors star Reece Walsh offers teary apology as he faces drug charges
4
Phoenix's Steven Taylor retires days after being named captain
5
Israel Adesanya says he's moving to the US
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Football legend Pelé in intensive care after surgery
01:52

Phoenix to be NZ's first pro women's football team after W-League inclusion

UK education minister admits mixing up Black sportsmen

FIFA weigh up punishments for World Cup qualifier chaos