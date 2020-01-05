TODAY |

Phoenix's season still in limbo as A-League officials extend suspension without hint of restart date

Source:  AAP

Australia's football hierarchy concede there's scant chance of the A-League resuming before June.

Wellington Phoenix's Jaushua Sotirio and David Ball react to a missed opportunity. Source: Photosport

Football Federation Australia (FFA) officials will meet again next month to discuss the return of the league, which has been suspended since March 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FFA say they're committed to resuming the competition, which has five rounds remaining before finals, as soon as possible.

But they concede there's little hope of that happening before June.

"We will resume play as soon as possible," FFA chief executive James Johnson said in a statement today.

"The first stage would see the players return to training. We would then schedule matches.

"It is difficult to see that process beginning before the end of May but we will work with all stakeholders to achieve the earliest possible resumption.

"Ultimately, the coronavirus will have the final say on when we can get the season started again, and completed."

FFA hierarchy met on Wednesday to discuss the short-term future of the league. They resolved to meet again next month.

Wednesday's meeting set key criteria that must be met for the league to resume, including the "sustainable provision" of health and safety thresholds for players and staff.

Travel restrictions between Australia's states would also need to be lifted for the league to continue.

Governments would also have to permit large gatherings again, allowing for squads and staff to congregate.

And governments would also have to allow the staging of games amid social distancing protocols.

Most A-League clubs have stood down players and the majority of staff amid the suspension of competition.

"Our priority remains the health and safety of all players and staff and we will need to be satisfied that appropriate measures are in place to ensure this," Johnson said.

"Secondly, we will need to meet all government restrictions in place at the time, including state/territory border controls.

"Finally, any decision to resume will be made in full alignment with government and its medical advisors."

Football
Phoenix
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:04
Joseph Parker calls on Shaun Johnson, Ardie Savea and more for recreation of Rocky Horror's Time Warp
2
Popular Auckland gym asks customers to restart memberships despite remaining closed in Level 3
3
Ryan Crotty relishing time off after Japanese stint cancelled by Covid-19
4
Tennis legend Roger Federer says it’s time to merge governing bodies for men’s and women’s tennis
5
Cheeky Roger Federer quizzes Rafael Nadal in legendary lockdown catch-up
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Live stream: Covid-19 select committee hears from experts

Family of critically ill woman in Invercargill unsure how they got Covid-19
00:30

Ruby Princess passengers should never have been allowed to leave, on board doctor says
00:23

Covid-19 was spreading through US, leaving deaths in its wake, weeks earlier than initially thought