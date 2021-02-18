TODAY |

Phoenix's rough run with injuries worsens, Luke DeVere sidelined with knee surgery

Source:  AAP

Wellington's troubled start to the A-League season has deepened with defender Luke DeVere set to be sidelined for at least 10 weeks with a knee injury.

Phoenix's Luke DeVere makes a pass. Source: Photosport

The 31-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Central Coast and the Phoenix have confirmed he'll undergo surgery on Thursday.

It's expected the former Brisbane Roar centre-back, who made one appearance for the Socceroos in 2015, will be out for 10-12 weeks.

It's a blow for the New Zealand club, who have relocated to Wollongong for an undetermined period to play the 2020-21 season, and sit second bottom with just one win from six matches.

"Luke is an important part of our team, not just for what he brings on the field but for his voice and mentoring of the younger players," Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.

"We expect the latter to continue even while he recovers from his injury."

Wellington's next match is against Western Sydney Wanderers on February 21 in Wollongong.


Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
INEOS Team UK respond to Prada Cup final's restart despite Covid-19 restrictions
2
Prada Cup final back on, but organisers lash out at Luna Rossa for not putting NZ's health first
3
Chiefs to host Crusaders and Blues in pre-season clash after Auckland franchise thrown into lockdown turmoil
4
All Black great among group of middle-aged men swimming from Great Barrier Island to Takapuna
5
After sexist comments saga, Tokyo Olympics organisers turn to female minister as new boss - report
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Coach calls on misfiring Wellington Phoenix to 'step up' after Sydney FC defeat

Liverpool's title defence chances slip after goalkeeping woes lead to Man City thumping

Premier League pounding: Manchester United hand nine-man Southampton nine-goal thrashing
00:23

Winston Reid joins Brentford on loan from West Ham