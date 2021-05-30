Phoenix's playoff hopes on last legs after Brisbane claim one of final two spots

The Wellington Phoenix’s playoff hopes all hinge on tonight’s A-League action after the Brisbane Roar locked up one of the two remaining spots last night.

The Phoenix had the chance to seal victory but Davila missed from the spot in the dying minutes. Source: Photosport

Brisbane’s 2-1 win over Perth secured them fifth in the standings heading into the final round of regular season play, leaving the Phoenix and Adelaide United to fight for the sixth and final spot in the postseason.

The Phoenix sit three points behind Adelaide in the standings but hold a nine-goal advantage in goal difference, meaning should Adelaide lose their final game tonight against Western Sydney, the door will be left open for one final all-or-nothing bid from Ufuk Talay and his men.

However, if Adelaide draw or beat the eighth-placed Wanderers tonight, the Phoenix’s season will be over.

A loss will leave the ball in Wellington’s court, though, with the Kiwi club then needing to beat fifth-placed Macarthur FC away on Friday – a club they’ve had a draw and loss against so far this season.

After winning just one of their first eight games to start the season, the Phoenix resurrected their campaign this year to go unbeaten in their last 10 games since April 5.