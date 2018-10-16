 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Phoenix's Mark Rudan, Sarpreet Singh named in A-League team of the week

1 NEWS
Topics
Football
Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix's new lease on life under coach Mark Rudan hasn't gone unnoticed, with the boss and midfielder Sarpreet Singh both included in the A-League's team of the week.

After a 2-1 win over the Newcastle Jets yesterday, Rudan stamped his authority in his first match in charge of the Phoenix, who looked a much improved side than they were last season under Darije Kalezic.

Named as the 'coach of the round' for the A-League's opening week, writers Jacob Windon and John Greco were full of praise for Rudan's side's display.

"What a start to his Hyundai A-League coaching career for 'Rudes'."

"Masterminded a great performance from the Phoenix to came away with a 2-1 win over the Jets at Westpac Stadium. There looks to be a far greater resolve to Wellington's play already under Rudan."

Meanwhile, youngster Singh was included on the right side of a midfield four, looking to be adding to his impressive breakthrough at the end of last season.

"Hard to believe Singh is still just 19 given the maturity of his display against the Jets. Deployed in the key playmaking role by coach Mark Rudan, Singh was at the centre of a lot of the good things the Phoenix did, with his pinpoint free-kick to Steven Taylor leading to their opening goal."

A-League Team of the Week: GK: Eugene Galekovic (Melbourne City), RB: Ritchie De Laet (Melbourne City), CB: Michael Jakobsen (Adelaide), CB: Kalifa Cisse (Central Coast), LB: Scott Galloway (Adelaide), RM: Sarpreet Singh (Pheonix), CM: Keisuke Honda (Melbourne Victory), CM: Eric Bautheac (Brisbane), LM: Jason Davidson (Perth), ST: Adam Taggart (Brisbane), ST: Andy Keogh (Perth)

Ahead of the new A-League season, the Nix's new boss chatted to Dewi Preece about his new challenge. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blood-stained street after dozens brawl in wake of Tonga-Australia league match
2
Black Caps' 2011 win over Australia included in list of suspected fixed matches, claims Al Jazeera
3
'We're starting from scratch' - Kiwi shootout to decide Supercars title
4
The Black Ferns Sevens claimed the title in Colorado with a 33-7 win over their hosts.
Watch: Portia Woodman tears USA apart with hat-trick as New Zealand claim World Sevens Series opener
5
As a tribute to retired teammate Nick Collison, the Kiwi star stole the show again.
Watch: Steven Adams videobombs reporter's live cross with invisible handshake
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:15
Ross Barkley's late strike earned the Blues a 2-2 draw.

Chelsea's last-minute equaliser extends Manchester United's winless run
00:15
The star forward scored just his second goal since August in his side's 1-0 win.

Mohamed Salah ends goal drought as Liverpool claim win over Huddersfield
19:17
Ahead of the new A-League season, the Nix's new boss chatted to Dewi Preece about his new challenge.

'I want people to respect our football club' - Phoenix boss' fighting talk ahead of new A-League season
Sarpreet Singh of the Phoenix

'We're going to see goals' - Phoenix to rise from the ashes, says striker