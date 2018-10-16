Phoenix's Mark Rudan, Sarpreet Singh named in A-League team of the week

The Wellington Phoenix's new lease on life under coach Mark Rudan hasn't gone unnoticed, with the boss and midfielder Sarpreet Singh both included in the A-League's team of the week.

After a 2-1 win over the Newcastle Jets yesterday, Rudan stamped his authority in his first match in charge of the Phoenix, who looked a much improved side than they were last season under Darije Kalezic.

Named as the 'coach of the round' for the A-League's opening week, writers Jacob Windon and John Greco were full of praise for Rudan's side's display.

"What a start to his Hyundai A-League coaching career for 'Rudes'."

"Masterminded a great performance from the Phoenix to came away with a 2-1 win over the Jets at Westpac Stadium. There looks to be a far greater resolve to Wellington's play already under Rudan."

Meanwhile, youngster Singh was included on the right side of a midfield four, looking to be adding to his impressive breakthrough at the end of last season.

"Hard to believe Singh is still just 19 given the maturity of his display against the Jets. Deployed in the key playmaking role by coach Mark Rudan, Singh was at the centre of a lot of the good things the Phoenix did, with his pinpoint free-kick to Steven Taylor leading to their opening goal."