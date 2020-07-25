Phoenix's draw means Sydney FC wins record fourth Premiers Plate

Insatiable trophy hunters Sydney FC are targeting more A-League history and silverware, after securing a record fourth Premiers Plate without even setting foot on a field.

Wellington's 1-1 draw with Adelaide United in Sydney yesterday made it mathematically impossible for the Phoenix to catch the Sky Blues, who even before the near four-month shutdown of the competition looked certain to win the Plate.

It's the third time in the last four seasons Sydney have won the symbol of first past the post supremacy.

It takes them clear of Melbourne Victory, who have won it three times.

With four fixtures to fulfil before the finals, the Sky Blues still have more boxes to tick, records to set and trophies to win.

"We want to go on and win the grand final and become back-to-back champions, a feat achieved by only one other club," Sydney coach Steve Corica said.

That was Brisbane Roar back in 2012 and 2013.

A fifth grand final win would pull Sydney one clear of Victory, with who they currently share the record.

Wellington could have stalled Sydney's celebrations a little longer had substitute Ulises Davila not had his late penalty saved by Paul Izzo.

Even if Wellington had won yesterday, they would still only have been able to equal Sydney's points total with the latter having a vastly better goal difference.

The point did at least lift Wellington into second on goal difference above Melbourne City, with both teams having three matches to play.

"We've got three games to go and there's nine points up for grabs and we're pushing very hard for that second spot," Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay said.

"It's in our hands now with how we finish the season."

Wellington accumulated four points from three games in just over a week.

While Phoenix won't get to play a finals match in Wellington even if they finish second, Talay stressed getting that spot rather than third would at least give them a few days more recovery time and one less game to play.

"If you play the elimination final and you go 120 minutes, we've got to back it up three days later so it's a tough ask," Talay said.