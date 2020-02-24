Phoenix youngster targets Olympic berth after breakout season

Wellington Phoenix sensation Cameron Devlin hopes his breakthrough A-League season can put his name up in lights when Graham Arnold picks his Olyroos team for Tokyo 2020.



Cameron Devlin dribbles past Andrew Durante Source: Photosport

Devlin has flourished under new coach Ufuk Talay at Wellington but missed out on the Olyroos squad that secured Olympic qualification at January's AFC U-23 Championship in Thailand.



"There was a bit of me that would have absolutely loved to be there," Devlin said.



"For any kid growing up they want to put their country's jersey on and for me that's no different. I would do anything to play for Australia at any level. It would be an absolute honour, that's definitely something that I am striving for.

"To miss out on the qualifiers was what it was, and that was fine. It was maybe a blessing (in disguise) that I missed out. The boys still qualified, which is unbelievable, and I got to still play regular first-team football and I've (since) kept my spot.



"The goal, now that the boys did such a great job to qualify, is to hopefully have my name in the mix and to go to the Olympics. That's an absolute dream of mine."



Coach Arnold has made it clear that the players who qualified for the Olympics are not guaranteed to keep their spot in the side, opening the door for in-form youngsters like Devlin.



The tenacious midfielder admitted it would be tough to earn selection, especially given the Olyroos can include three over-age players in their 18-man squad for Tokyo 2020.



"It will be so tough. There's so many good young Australians for those 15 or so spots for the players who are under-23," Devlin said.



"But all you can do is work as hard as you can and hopefully you're putting your name in the mix.

