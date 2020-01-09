Phoenix winger scores stunning free kick for Australian junior side

The Olyroos have drawn 1-1 with Iraq in their opening Group A match at the AFC U-23 Championship in Thailand.



Reno Piscopo scored a stunning free kick to give Australia the lead just after the hour mark, before Mohammad Qasem found the net to earn Iraq a point at Thammasat Stadium.



After a scoreless first half, Wellington Phoneix winger Piscopo found the top corner with a powerful strike after being tripped by Mohammed Ridha Jalil 30 yards from goal.



Iraq substitute Qasem then came off the bench to rescue a point.



Eight minutes after his introduction, Qasem rode a tackle before curling a superb strike past the diving Thomas Glover, finding the bottom corner via the inside of the post in the 77th minute.



The Olyroos almost grabbed a late winner, but defender Dylan Ryan's glancing header came back off the post.



"This goal, I dedicate it to the families back home in Australia, the victims, so it was special for me," Piscopo said afterwards.

