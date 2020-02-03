Phoenix welcome back star playmaker ahead of must-win Eden Park match

The Wellington Phoenix have been given a late boost by the new star playmaker Reno Piscopo who will be available to face the Perth Glory at Eden Park tomorrow, following an injury scare on his shoulder.

Reno Piscopo. Source: Photosport

Coach Ufuk Talay told media at the Phoenix's training at Mount Smart Stadium today, Piscopo had avoided any serious damage to his shoulder after he had been forced to leave the field due to the injury during Wednesday's game against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

"[He's] good to go," Talay said.

"Nothing’s come back from the scans, there’s just a bit of bruising. So that’s positive news for us and positive news for him as well."

The Phoenix have enjoyed a remarkable late-season resurgence, keeping themselves in finals contention with a nine-game unbeaten run.

However, their last two games are crucial, with victories required in both to guarantee them a playoff spot.

Talay said his side were in "very good spirits" as they chased a club-record ten-match unbeaten streak and said they had confidence they could defeat the Glory for the third time this season.

"It gives you confidence," Talay said of the Phoenix's chances, having defeated Perth in both times the teams had met this season.

"But at the same time both teams are in a state where every game is a final. They’re fighting for a top six spot, as we are as well, so it’s going to be a tough game."