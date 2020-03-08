Phoenix welcome back Gary Hooper on two-year deal

The Phoenix have wasted no time in finding a replacement for departing star Ulises Davila with the Wellington club welcoming back forward Gary Hooper for next season on a two-year contract.

Gary Hooper. Source: Photosport

The Phoenix announced this morning Hooper will return next season after leaving the club at the end of the 2019-2020 campaign for the Indian Super League.

“I’m really happy to be fair, signing a two-year deal and being back with the same staff, same manager and a lot of the same players – and my family and I really like living in Wellington as well.

“We had a good season when I was there last, but obviously Covid messed that up a bit.”

Hooper says he formed a strong bond with several of the Phoenix players during his previous stint at the club.

“I missed the players and the bond we had together – in that season when we came third, it was unlucky that I got injured before the Elimination Final game.

“But it was the bond we had that I remember, the way we played and the way the manager [Ufuk Talay] set us up; his system and him just letting us play football.”

In Hooper’s last season with the Phoenix he scored eight goals while registering four assists across 21 appearances.

Hooper said his goal is to join the squad in time for pre-season in July.

“That’s the plan, to be with the boys in July after I’ve done my quarantine and hopefully I’ll be there for the first day of the pre-season.

“It’s always nice getting a full pre-season under your belt, and starting a new season as a full year – because I came late last time and it took me a while to get used to everything, the setup, the system especially.”

Talay says that the addition of Hooper gives added toughness to the squad and another dependable goal scorer.

“Hoops was great for us last time he was here, he’s an imposing and influential player - and a solid option for us up front with his goal-scoring ability,” Talay said.

“And last time he joined us after the season had started, so the prospect of having him here for both the pre-season and the next two full seasons is an exciting one.

“We welcome Hoops back to our squad and hope the fans are looking forward to seeing him in action for the Phoenix.”

Hooper’s signing comes after the Phoenix confirmed last week Mexican playmaker and captain Davila was leaving the club despite offering him “the single-largest contract ever” in the club’s history.