Phoenix under investigation after player arrested during coronavirus quarantine in Sydney - report

Football Federation Australia is investigating a joyriding incident involving two Wellington Phoenix players during the A-League team's coronavirus quarantine in Sydney.



Tim Payne Source: Getty

According to a Newscorp report, New Zealand international Tim Payne was arrested while driving a golf buggy at 1am on Wakehurst Parkway on Sydney's northern beaches on Tuesday.



Wellington were based at the Sydney Academy of Sport while in self-isolation to play A-League games. The pair are alleged to have taken the buggy from the academy.



Payne's teammate Oliver Sail was also in the buggy but wasn't arrested.



The FFA said in a statement the matter is being taken very seriously and If any misconduct is found to have occurred, they will take action under the code's national code of conduct.

