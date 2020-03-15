Phoenix to travel to Australia tomorrow after getting travel clearance from NSW

The Wellington Phoenix have been given clearance to travel to New South Wales to complete the A-League season.

Phoenix players acknowledge the crowd. Source: Photosport

The Phoenix’s season will resume on July 17 against Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium in Sydney.

The Phoenix squad and coaching staff will travel to Australia tomorrow, with Ulises Davila and Gary Hooper meeting them in Australia from Mexico and the United Kingdom respectively.

The players have been tested for Covid-19 and will have further tests throughout the resumption of the competition.

The Phoenix will be based at a secure facility in New South Wales in the month leading up to their first match, training for the first two weeks in a full isolation environment.

The full season draw will be announced at a later date.

General manager David Dome says the third-placed Phoenix club is thrilled to be able to finish the season.

“We are extremely grateful to FFA especially Head of Leagues Greg O’Rourke, New South Wales Border Control and New South Wales Department of Health authorities for all their efforts in gaining the club entry into Australia.”

“Plaudits have to go to our players for their commitment to finishing out the season – they feel they have unfinished business and they can’t wait to go over there and rediscover that momentum we had back in March.