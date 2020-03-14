TODAY |

Phoenix taking inspiration from March 15 attack survivor and avid football fan

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wellington Phoenix will honour the lives lost in last year's March 15 attacks when they host the Melbourne Victory tomorrow.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A year on from the March 15 attacks, Temel Atacocogu is inspiring the Nix. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this week, the club welcomed Temel Atacocogu into their ranks, a keen football fan and survivor of the devastating shootings that left 51 dead and several others injured.

Atacocogu himself was shot nine times, back with a ball at his feet nearly 12 months later.

"You have to move on, and we have to carry on our normal life, show must go on," he tells 1 NEWS.

"Football is part of my life, and part of my rehabilitation. And it motivates me"

Atacocogu is still suffering the physical and mental impacts of the attacks, with football helping him get back on his feet. His story motivating the high flying Phoenix.

"You realise that sometimes in life you get a second chance," coach Ufuk Talay says.

"It's very courageous of him to get back on his own two feet and go out and explain his story and enjoy life and live life to its fullest."

Atacocogu won't be able to attend tomorrow's match against the Victory in Wellington, however he was presented with a special custom jersey by captain Steven Taylor, the goal now to get back to playing football himself.

Football
Phoenix
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Black Caps-Australia ODI & T20 series cancelled, team to fly home to New Zealand
2
Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape flattens Aaron Cruden with massive bump off
3
Warriors in emergency talks with Australian Rugby League over future of 2020 season
4
Warren Gatland challenges pair of big calls by referee from Chiefs loss to Hurricanes
5
Warriors underwhelm in 2020 opener, thrashed by Knights to start new season
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

UEFA suspend Champions League, Europa League in coronavirus crackdown
00:15

Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo juggles ball before scoring with superb strike in Europa League thrashing

Arsenal's entire first-team put in self-isolation after head coach Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Marco Rojas passed fit to play in Phoenix reunion