Phoenix taking inspiration from March 15 attack survivor and avid football fan

The Wellington Phoenix will honour the lives lost in last year's March 15 attacks when they host the Melbourne Victory tomorrow.

Earlier this week, the club welcomed Temel Atacocogu into their ranks, a keen football fan and survivor of the devastating shootings that left 51 dead and several others injured.

Atacocogu himself was shot nine times, back with a ball at his feet nearly 12 months later.

"You have to move on, and we have to carry on our normal life, show must go on," he tells 1 NEWS.

"Football is part of my life, and part of my rehabilitation. And it motivates me"

Atacocogu is still suffering the physical and mental impacts of the attacks, with football helping him get back on his feet. His story motivating the high flying Phoenix.

"You realise that sometimes in life you get a second chance," coach Ufuk Talay says.

"It's very courageous of him to get back on his own two feet and go out and explain his story and enjoy life and live life to its fullest."